Padma Shri awardee S Damodaran campaigns in unique way for Tiruchirappalli seat

S Damodaran was conferred with Padma Shri award for his commendable contributions to the sanitation sector

While talks have been going around an independent candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Lok Sabha seat opting for a most unusual way for the election campaign in 2024, another independent candidate's poll promotion strategy has now caught attention.

Restraining a high-decibel political campaign, an independent candidate from Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and Padma Shri awardee S Damodaran engaged in ground-level campaigning for the polls. S. Damodaran, 62, who is contesting this election under the gas stove symbol, was seen interacting with vegetable vendors, making flower garlands, and selling vegetables.

Speaking about his unique campaign, Damodaran said, "Today I have started my campaign in the Gandhi Market area, which falls under my parliamentary constituency. I am getting wonderful reception wherever I go."

Further, the independent candidate has been awarded Padma Shri for his distinguished service in the field of social work also shed light on his journey of forty years in the field.

He said, "I am an independent candidate from the Trichy constituency. I am the son of the soil. I belong to Trichy City. I have been working in the sanitation centre as an Associate Service volunteer for more than 40 years. I started my career at the age of 21. Now I am 62. At the age of 60, I got the Padma Shree award from then President of India Ram Nath Kovind for my work in the sanitation sector."

Damodaran further shared that he had served in the sanitation field under the tenure of nine prime ministers throughout his lifetime.

"I started my social service at the age of 21, when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India. I have come across nine prime ministers in my lifetime. I worked under all centrally sponsored rural sanitation programmes and made every village a role model village," he said.

Moreover, replying to a question about his future and vision for the constituency if voted to power, Damodaran said, "We need to work to make Trichy a clean and green city. People are demanding a Ring Road for the city as it is centrally located and many buses and transport vehicles are crossing Trichy. We are also working on flyovers at important areas in Trichy City."



