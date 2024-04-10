PM Modi comes in defence of K Annamalai after 'joker' jibe by DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran | VIDEO

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Former CM O Panneerselvam, DMK MPs Kanimozhi, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan and K Annamalai, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Saffron party nominee, actor Radhika Sarathkumar are among prominent candidates in Tamil Nadu.

Mettupalayam Updated on: April 10, 2024
Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (April 10) came to the defence of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai after "joker" jibe by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Dayanidhi Maran and said insulting words were used against the BJP leader.

He also said that the remarks reflected the character of the ruling party in the state and that “arrogance is against the great culture of Tamil Nadu”.

PM Modi poll rally in Tamil Nadu

Addressing an election rally in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister said those practising family politics stop young leaders from moving forward.

"DMK is a party that is immersed in the arrogance of power. When a senior leader of DMK was asked about our young leader Annamalai, he said in arrogance ‘who is he, who is that’ and used insulting words. This arrogance is against Tamil Nadu's great culture. The people of Tamil Nadu will never like this arrogance," PM Modi said.

“For a former police officer, for a youth coming from a backward class, for someone who works so much at the ground level, the words that have been used by DMK, these are its real character. Those who do family politics stop young leaders from moving forward," he added.

Dayanidhi Maran calls Annamalai a 'joker'

In an interview with a news channel, Dayanidhi Maran, a former union minister, sought to dismiss the challenge posed by Annamalai in the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

"Who's that? Oh, the joker, you are talking about the joker. Are you overestimating, he is a lame-duck," Maran said.

He was asked a question about the fear of Annamalai and if he is the rising star of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Annamalai is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Coimbatore. DMK has fielded Ganapathy P Rajkumar against him. Maran is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Chennai Central.

Annamalai hits back at DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran

When will Tamil Nadu vote?

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 (Friday) in Lok Sabha elections 2024 that will be held in seven phases. Votes will be counted on June 4 (Tuesday). 

2019 poll results

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of 39 seats.

