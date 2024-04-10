Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to address public meetings in Tamil Nadu's Vellore today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chennai: PM Modi greets supporters during a roadshow in support of the BJP's candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two public meetings in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with events planned in Vellore and Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore district. Ahead of these engagements, PM Modi held a roadshow on Tuesday, gathering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region.

Schedule for Wednesday

PM Modi will commence his day by travelling to Vellore in a helicopter, where he is slated to address a public gathering at Vellore Fort grounds around 10:15 a.m. Following this, he will proceed to Arkonam by road and subsequently reach Coimbatore around 1:10 p.m. to address another public meeting in Mettupalayam.

BJP’s intensified campaign in Tamil Nadu

The BJP has heightened its campaign efforts in Tamil Nadu, with top leaders participating in public rallies across the state. Recently, BJP National President JP Nadda held a roadshow in Tiruchirappalli, despite the initial denial of permission by local authorities, later allowed following a court directive.

Remarks by JP Nadda

Addressing a public gathering in Madurai on Sunday, Nadda criticised the I.N.D.I alliance, alleging corruption and criminal involvement among its leaders. He highlighted the alliance’s association with bail and jail terms, portraying BJP as the antidote to corruption.

Nationwide polling

The national elections, spanning 543 Lok Sabha seats, are scheduled in seven phases, commencing on April 19.