Lok sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in Nagpur supporting NDA’s Ramtek candidate

PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in support of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate in the Ramtek constituency, Shiv Sena’s Raju Parwe. This rally marks another stop in PM Modi’s extensive election campaign across various states.

April 10, 2024
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi during a roadshow ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on another election campaign stop, this time in Nagpur, Maharashtra, to rally support for the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate in the Ramtek constituency. The rally aims to bolster backing for Shiv Sena’s Raju Parwe, a key contender in the upcoming polls. PM Modi’s visit to Nagpur follows a series of election rallies across various states, including Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The rally in Ramtek underscores the NDA’s concerted efforts to consolidate support for Raju Parwe, who joined Shiv Sena earlier in March.

Preparations and political landscape

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a prominent figure in the Shiv Sena faction led by Raju Parwe, inspected the rally grounds ahead of PM Modi’s visit. With the polling date approaching, CM Shinde ensured that all arrangements were in place, despite earlier rainfall in Nagpur.

Maharashtra’s electoral significance

Ramtek, slated for polling on April 19, represents the opening phase of Maharashtra’s Lok Sabha elections. With 48 seats at stake, Maharashtra holds significant electoral sway, second only to Uttar Pradesh. The BJP and Shiv Sena, allies in previous elections, secured a substantial victory in 2019, winning 23 out of 25 contested seats.

Political realignment

Recent political realignments, including the split within Shiv Sena, have reshaped Maharashtra’s political landscape. CM Eknath Shinde’s breakaway faction’s alliance with the BJP signals significant shifts in the state’s political dynamics.

Upcoming polling phases

Maharashtra’s Lok Sabha elections will unfold in five phases, spanning from April 19 to May 20. The fragmented political landscape sets the stage for a closely watched electoral battle, with parties vying for dominance amidst evolving alliances and new power dynamics.

