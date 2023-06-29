'Don't insult people of...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to L-G VK Saxena on 'freebies' row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Freebies row: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says L-G VK Saxena should not bother about Delhiites.

Delhi news : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today (June 29) once again slammed Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over his "Delhiites are accustomed to receiving freebies" remark and termed him an "outsider".

"The people of Delhi are hardworking individuals who have made significant efforts to improve the city. Sir LG, you come from outside and may not fully understand Delhi and its people. Please do not disrespect the people of Delhi," tweeted Kejriwal.

On Wednesday (June 28), Saxena said people of Delhi are now "used to freebies" at an event titled 'Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan' organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saxena's remarks seem to be directed at the Aam Aadmi Party government's subsidies, primarily on water and electricity.

Stating that his government was not involved in any kind of corruption like others, the AAP convener said, "The Delhi government does not engage in corruption like other governments. It saves money and provides convenience to the people. Why are you troubled by this?" he asked.

Earlier, the AAP had blamed the L-G for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal had even demanded his resignation citing concerns about law and order.

Besides, the party had also accused the L-G of taking credit for Delhi government's works. The chief minister also said the Delhi government, unlike others, does not indulge in "theft". "We save money and provide facilities to people. What is your problem with this?" Kejriwal said.

