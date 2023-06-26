Delhi govt to redevelop MCD schools in 5-7 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, promised to redevelop all MCD schools in the next five to seven years. The Chief Minister said the government has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in Delhi’s education system by improving government schools.

Kejriwal was speaking after inaugurating Sarvodaya Co-ed school in Libaspur village. Its classrooms, labs, library and halls are far better than those in private schools of Delhi, he said.

“Earlier, the condition of government schools in Delhi used to be terrible. Classes were held inside tents, ceilings of schools were broken. There were no toilets or facility even drinking water. Poor families were compelled to send their children to such schools but the government bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in education in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Aspirants can apply despite missing to select Delhi University in CUET UG registration

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Govt extends summer vacation for govt primary, upper primary schools till July 2

The CM further said the Delhi government has been focusing on improving schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"We have started focusing on redeveloping MCD schools and it will take at least five to seven years. There are people who received good education but haven't got a job, we are focusing on that issue as well. We will prioritise creating job opportunities for the youth,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)