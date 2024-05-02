Excise policy scam case: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Excise policy scam case: Former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases being investigated by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

Court to hear plea on Friday

Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd Irshad, representing Sisodia, mentioned the plea before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora for an urgent hearing and the court agreed to list on Friday. "Let the judge go through the file so let it come tomorrow," the bench said.

Advocates submitted that the petitioner is an MLA and urged the court to list both pleas seeking bail for an urgent hearing.

Sisodia has approached the high court challenging a trial court's April 30 order by which his bail pleas in the two cases were dismissed.

The trial court has dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy of 2021-22.

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 8

On April 26, the Delhi court further extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with Vijay Nair and others over the money laundering charges in the Excise police case till May 8.

Sisodia, who also served as excise minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year in connection with the case. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. He was later arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy in March 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Manish Sisodia's regular bail plea dismissed by court in Delhi liquor policy case

Also Read: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8 in excise policy scam case