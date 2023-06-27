Tuesday, June 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi CM bungalow renovation: CAG investigation ordered against Kejriwal to probe alleged irregularities

Delhi CM bungalow renovation: CAG investigation ordered against Kejriwal to probe alleged irregularities

On March 24, the LG wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry in this regard. On the basis of this letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave instructions for CAG audit.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2023 15:46 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

In yet another round of power tussle between the L-G and the AAP government, CAG investigation has been ordered to conduct a special audit into alleged irregularities in 'reconstruction' of CM's residence. On March 24, the LG wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry in this regard. On the basis of this letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave instructions for CAG audit.

BJP has alleged that the PWD increased the cost of renovation work at Kejriwal's official residence from Rs 7.62 crore to Rs 33.20 crore "without any sanction". Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari had even alleged that Kejriwal has covered his 'palatial bungalow' with curtains of Rs 1.5 crore. 

The notice which was sent to PWD department said officials recorded on files of the department that changes made in the drawings of the interiors as per the requirement of the chief minister resulted in deviation in total work done and sanctioned amount. The PWD demolished the old structure without a survey report and constructed the new building without getting a new building plan sanctioned, it said. 

Related Stories
Kejriwal's big boost for Delhi's night life: 155 shops to be open 24*7

Kejriwal's big boost for Delhi's night life: 155 shops to be open 24*7

Arvind Kejriwal turns emotional remembering Manish Sisodia | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal turns emotional remembering Manish Sisodia | WATCH

'It's an experiment...': Kejriwal writes to oppn leaders to discuss ordinance on priority in Patna

'It's an experiment...': Kejriwal writes to oppn leaders to discuss ordinance on priority in Patna

Kejriwal approached Rahul over ordinance, Mamata intervened; KNOW all that transpired in Patna meet

Kejriwal approached Rahul over ordinance, Mamata intervened; KNOW all that transpired in Patna meet

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Arvind News

Latest News