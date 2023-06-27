Delhi CM bungalow renovation: CAG investigation ordered against Kejriwal to probe alleged irregularities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

In yet another round of power tussle between the L-G and the AAP government, CAG investigation has been ordered to conduct a special audit into alleged irregularities in 'reconstruction' of CM's residence. On March 24, the LG wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry in this regard. On the basis of this letter, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave instructions for CAG audit.

BJP has alleged that the PWD increased the cost of renovation work at Kejriwal's official residence from Rs 7.62 crore to Rs 33.20 crore "without any sanction". Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari had even alleged that Kejriwal has covered his 'palatial bungalow' with curtains of Rs 1.5 crore.

The notice which was sent to PWD department said officials recorded on files of the department that changes made in the drawings of the interiors as per the requirement of the chief minister resulted in deviation in total work done and sanctioned amount. The PWD demolished the old structure without a survey report and constructed the new building without getting a new building plan sanctioned, it said.