Delhi records minimum temp of 20.7°C, strong winds likely during day; AQI in 'moderate' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE People in Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday

Delhi weather update: Delhi recorded a pleasant morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 20.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature hovering around 38 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity on Tuesday morning was 64%.

Delhi AQI data:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 168 at 9 am.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Cyclone Mocha update

A low-pressure area formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone and likely to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast later this week, the weather office said.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh spells of rain

The low-pressure area is expected to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday evening and then intensify into a cyclonic storm the next day, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department, told reporters.

He asked fishermen, ships, trawlers and small boats not to venture into the south-east Bay of Bengal and urged those in the region to return to the coast. The cyclone will be named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

(With PTI inputs)