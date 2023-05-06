Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Weather update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh spells of rain

Weather update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh spells of rain

Delhi Weather update: East, central, southeast Delhi and other parts of the city received a fresh spell of rain. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2023 13:35 IST
Delhi Weather update, Delhi-NCR rain, Delhi-NCR rain news, Delhi NCR rain forecast, Delhi NCR rain u
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Weather update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh spells of rain.

Delhi weather update: Rains lashed several parts of Delhi today (May 6), with the minimum temperature settling at 20.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity was recorded at 63 per cent.

East, central, southeast Delhi and other parts of the city received a fresh spell of rain. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

AQI data:

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' (239) category around 9:00 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Delhi weather updates: 'Fog' in NCR in May month after spell of rains | VIDEO

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE parts of NCR today

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News