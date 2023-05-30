Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) 10 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather | DETAILS

Delhi Weather: 10 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow due to bad weather as a fresh spell of rain lashes part of the national capital. As per the inputs provided by reporter Piyush Mishra, the flights between 06:25 pm to 08:00 pm have been diverted to the two neighboring cities. Nine of the ten flights were diverted to Jaipur while one flight was diverted to Lucknow.

"Due to a sudden change in weather in Delhi, ten flights were diverted out of which nine flights were diverted to Jaipur while one flight was diverted to Lucknow between 6.25pm-8pm," a tweet from ANI read.

A severe thunderstorm reaching speeds up to 80 kilometres per hour and rain hit Delhi on Tuesday evening, sending pedestrians running for cover and affecting vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said another western disturbance is likely to bring storms and rain to the northern plains, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark until June 5. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Tuesday.

(with inputs from Piyush Mishra)

