Delhi: Rain, overcast skies in national capital; heat wave unlikely till June 4

Delhi : Rain lashed parts of Delhi in the wee hours of Monday bringing relief from the heat. A fresh spell of rain, gusty winds and overcast skies turned the weather pleasant in the national capital. However, the India Meteorological Department's Regional Forecasting Centre asserted that heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to the capital till June 4.

Yellow alert issued

An IMD official said, "Winds gusting up to 50 kmph swept the capital on Monday afternoon and several areas reported light rains." The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, cautioning people of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas.

Maximum temp likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. May, historically the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, has recorded below-normal temperatures and excess rain this time.

Meteorologists attributed the phenomenon to higher-than-usual western disturbances -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India -- this season. According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May. On average, the national capital logs 19.7 mm of rainfall in the whole month.

Fresh western disturbance will bring rain

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance will bring gusty winds, rain and even hail to some places on Monday and Tuesday. The maximum temperature is predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark until June 4. Earlier this month, the weather office predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.

(with inputs from PTI)