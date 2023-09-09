Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Delhi-NCR rains: A sudden spell of rains lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours today (September 9), bringing temperatures down in the city. Parts of South West Delhi including- Vasant Kunj, Munirka, and Narela areas witnessed light rainfall in the early hours of Saturday.

Showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecast, the national capital will likely receive light rain towards the forenoon on Saturday and Sunday (September 10).

The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively today, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a statement.

Earlier in July, heavy rains and the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage based in Haryana caused floods in the low-lying areas of the national capital and the adjoining areas.

