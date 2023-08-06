Delhi Police urges people from Northeast, Darjeeling, Ladakh to provide info for better policing, security

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) Delhi Police

Delhi Police has urged the people from the Northeastern region, Gorkhas from Darjeeling and those hailing from Ladakh residing in the national capital to provide their information to enable better policing and their safety and security.

In a communication, Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for North East Region, New Delhi, PN Khrimey, said though many people belonging to the Northeast, Ladakh, Gorkhas of Darjeeling are residing in various locations of the national capital, no specific data are being maintained by any agency or organisation, according to an official release issued by the Assam government.

The release said that the Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) has urged them to furnish information for better policing and the safety and security of the people.

“The move to collect data is being done for better policing and ensuring their safety and security,” Khrimey said in his communication.

The IPS Officer requested the residents to fill up a Google form: https://forms.gle/1jNane55eWJBcd339 for enlisting their names with other details.

The form link is being circulated through social media, community and student leaders of the Northeast, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, according to the release.

There were several incidents in the past where people belonging to the Northeast and others had faced alleged harassment leading to police action.

