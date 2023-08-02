Nuh violence: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places in Delhi

Nuh violence: In the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, security has been beefed up at sensitive places in the national capital. The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary.

Strict action will be taken...

"Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary," said Delhi police.

"Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly," the Delhi Police added.

Hindu outfits are staging protest

Amid the violence in Haryana's Nuh, Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are staging protests across the national capital against the clashes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Haryana police informed that mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death count to six.

Around 41 FIRs have been registered

On Nuh clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, "The situation in Nuh is under control...Around 41 FIRs have been registered and 116 people have been arrested till now in Nuh alone. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, and bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this."

Traffic advisory

In the latest advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Vikas Marg will be completely blocked in view of a protest at the Nirman Vihar metro station red light and has also advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut Expressway and going towards ITO to take NH-24.

