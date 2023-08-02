Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
  Nuh violence LIVE: Security beefed up in Haryana, UP as fresh arson incidents reported in Gurugram
The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Chandigarh Updated on: August 02, 2023 8:30 IST
Nuh clash
Image Source : PTI Nuh clash

Amid the clashes in Haryana that broke out between two groups in Nuh district in which five people lost their lives, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the attack on the VHP procession part of a larger conspiracy, while the VHP demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency. Authorities clamped a curfew Tuesday morning in Nuh district. Security forces held flag marches in adjoining districts, while several peace committee meetings were organised. The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said there were no religious riots in Haryana till 75 years after Independence. "Today, for the first time, riots are taking place in Haryana right under the nose of the BJP government. Where is the chief minister?" he asked.

 

  • Aug 02, 2023 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Delhi Police enhances vigil, on alert following communal clashes in Gurugram, adjoining areas

    The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said.
    A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on the national capital.

  • Aug 02, 2023 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

    Mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five, police said on Tuesday. People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier, and a ‘panchayat’ targeted Muslims as the district adjoining the national capital remained on edge.

  • Aug 02, 2023 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH: Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services suspended

     

