Nuh violence LIVE: Security beefed up in Haryana, UP as fresh arson incidents reported in Gurugram

Amid the clashes in Haryana that broke out between two groups in Nuh district in which five people lost their lives, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the attack on the VHP procession part of a larger conspiracy, while the VHP demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency. Authorities clamped a curfew Tuesday morning in Nuh district. Security forces held flag marches in adjoining districts, while several peace committee meetings were organised. The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said there were no religious riots in Haryana till 75 years after Independence. "Today, for the first time, riots are taking place in Haryana right under the nose of the BJP government. Where is the chief minister?" he asked.

