Nuh violence: Yatra organisers did not give complete information, says Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Nuh violence: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alleged that the Yatra organisers (VHP) did not give complete information to the district administration which caused the clashes in Nuh. He assured strict action against those responsible for the incident. The situation remained tense in Nuh and neighbouring districts following communal clashes between people of two communities triggered when VHP's religious procession was stones pelted.

A mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur on Tuesday. Six people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque

Earlier, a mob killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops in Gurugram, said police said on Tuesday. Apart from Gurugram, violence was also reported from Palwal district where a mob set over 25 huts in Parshuram Colony on fire.

Prohibitory orders issued

Internet was snapped in the entire Nuh district and parts of Manesar, Sohna, and Gurugram. However, permission was granted to open schools in Gurugram, except Sohna sub-division.

Unprecedented security

The borders with the state of Haryana have been sealed in Mewat area of ​​Bharatpur district. The internet ban has been extended for another 24 hours till 6 am tomorrow in Nagar, Kama, Pahari and Sikri subdivision areas. However, lease line and broadband services will continue.

Alert in Delhi

The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on the national capital.

The officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas. Another officer said the force was holding meetings with peace committees.

