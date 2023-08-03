Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawana gang

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The accused has been identified as Narendra alias Ghoda

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested an alleged member of the Neeraj Bawana gang in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Narendra alias Ghoda, a resident of Rohtak. Narendra, a sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang, was declared a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the police had received specific information that the sharpshooter would be near the Japani Park in Rohini Sector-10. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was caught.

Narendra was previously involved in two cases

According to the police, the accused was previously involved in two cases, including the murder of Rajesh from the Neetu Dabodia Gang in the Rohini Court in 2017.

During interrogation, Narender disclosed that he committed the murders of Ranbir and Dhaula in Haryana's Asoda village with his associates Sandeep, Ashish, Ashwani, and Sanjay. "In 2013 while in judicial custody, he came in contact with one Kala and joined the Neeraj Bawania-Kala Asodia Gang. In the meantime, Kala Asodia was murdered by Ashok Pradhan and his associates in front of the Rohtak Court.

2017 he was declared a proclaimed offender

"In 2017, Narender was granted bail by the court. He, along with his associates Mohit, Praveen, Raj Kumar, Ajay, and Satish, planned to avenge the killing of Kala Asodia. On April 29, 2017, they fired and killed Rajesh in the Rohini court complex," Yadav said.

In June 2017, he was arrested with arms and ammunition but "he jumped bail and evaded arrest, subsequently being declared a proclaimed offender in this case", he added.

(With IANS inputs)