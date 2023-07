Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from the spot

Delhi crime: A 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her house in the Dabri area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Thursday (July 27).

Soon after the receipt of the information, the police rushed to the spot.

“A 42-year-old woman has been shot dead near her house in the Dabri area. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused,” Delhi Police said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)