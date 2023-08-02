Delhi: Man, who failed to pay Rs 3,000 he borrowed, brutally killed in public by lender | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Brutal murder over money dispute surfaces in Delhi

Delhi: A heart-wrenching incident has surfaced in which a man is seen brutally stabbing another person with a knife in front of Tigdi police station in South Delhi.

According to reports, the two had a dispute over money. The victim who has been identified as Yusuf Ali, a resident of Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, who borrowed some money from a person named Shahrukh.

However, Yusuf failed to return the borrowed money to Shahrukh which led to an argument between the both.

The entire incident was captured on camera by a local.

The deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries.

According to the video, when Shahrukh was attacking Yusuf ruthlessly, passers-by and nearby shopkeepers kept watching, however, later some people tried to stop the accused and captured him.

What was the dispute between Yusuf Ali and Shahrukh?

According to the police, the name of the deceased is Yusuf Ali, a resident of the Sangam Vihar area. Police say that Yusuf had borrowed some money from accused Shahrukh three-four days ago who wanted it back.

Police said that the injured Yusuf Ali was taken to Batra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Reports say that the matter was about just Rs 3,000.

Speaking on the incident, the victim's father Shahid Ali said that a boy named Shahrukh came to his house with some money... he was threatening his son.

Yusuf's father told that he came to know from some boy that Yusuf Ali was stabbed by Shahrukh. At the same time, after being beaten up by the people, the accused was also admitted to the hospital. A case has been registered against the accused under section 302/34 of IPC.

