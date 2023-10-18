Delhi weather: Minimum temperature settles at 17.3°C, AQI back in 'moderate' category

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi weather: AQI is back in 'moderate' category

The minimum temperature settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category. On Monday, the air quality dipped into 'poor' category.

Check here your city's weather forecast for today

It improved slightly afterwards as gusty winds accompanied by rains lashed parts of the national capital on Monday night. On Wednesday, the overall AQI was recorded at 130, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

The India Metrological Department predicted clear skies over the city during the day with no possibility of rainfall. It said the relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe-plus' category.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 13 flights diverted from Delhi to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad due to weather conditions: Reports

ALSO READ | Kerala weather: IMD issues Orange, Yellow alerts in several parts of state