Kerala weather: IMD issues Orange, Yellow alerts in several parts of state

Kerala weather: After heavy rainfall battered Kerala triggering waterlogging and floods in several areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today (October 15) issued an orange alert in four districts of the state including Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from the orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts for today, a Yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts except Kannur and Kasaragod.

Due to the continuous rain in Thiruvananthapuram, the low-lying areas of the state's southernmost district have been waterlogged. Due to the rise of the water level in Karamana River, the water level of Vellayani Lake has increased. About 100 houses were waterlogged in the adjoining area and crops on hundreds of acres of land were submerged.

Thiruvananthapuram district collector Geromic George said that necessary instructions have been given for the aid of people living in rain-affected areas and relief activities are underway.

"Considering the emergency situation in the district, the district collector directed all the revenue officers to be in the office. The district collector instructed the tehsildars to give the necessary help to the rain-affected areas and coordinate the relief activities. The district collector informed that the taluk control rooms are fully equipped and working 24 hours and the public can contact the taluk control rooms in case of emergency," George posted on the social media platform, Facebook.

