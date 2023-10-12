Kerala weather: IMD issues Orange, Yellow alerts in several districts as heavy rains lash parts of state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) IMD issues Orange, Yellow alert in several districts of Kerala due to heavy rainfall

Kerala weather : Heavy rains battered several parts of Kerala today (October 12) with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in three out of the 14 districts of the state. The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta in the state for the day.

It also issued yellow alerts in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts of the state.

IMD also issued yellow alerts in seven districts for Friday (October 13):

Thiruvananthapuram Kollam Pathanamthitta Alappuzha Kottayam Ernakulam Idukki

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in the Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala during the day.

(With agencies inputs)

