Indian national from Kerala injured in airstrike in Israel while on video call with husband

An Indian national, who was employed as a caretaker in Israel's Ashkelon city, was reportedly injured in an airstrike on Saturday. However, the woman fortunately reported safe in the airstrike. According to a report by news agency ANI, the unfortunate incident happened when a 41-year-old, Sheeja Anand-- a native of Kerala’s Kannur district, was speaking to her family members on video call when a rocket struck the building.

The desperate family members tried to reconnect with Sheeja but failed.

Woman's family is awaiting more information

Later in the day, another Indian citizen hailing from the same city, called and informed the family that Anand was injured and had undergone surgery. However, she further informed that she is being shifted to another hospital for another surgery. Anand's family is awaiting more information from her. Anand has been working in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and her two children are in India.

It is worth mentioning Israel houses a thousand Indian students, IT professionals and diamond traders, who have undoubtedly been affected as the security situation worsened following a surprise attack by Hamas.

Notably, this was not the first time an Indian woman from Kerala was injured in the airstrike. Earlier in May 2021, Soumya Santhosh was killed in Israel after shelling from Gaza. Like Anand, she was also employed as a caregiver in Ashkelon. Interestingly, too hit by the shelling while on a video call with her husband.

Indian tourists stranded in conflict zone is safe

According to news agency PTI, there are around 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel. As of now, all the Indian nationals are reported safe,

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has received Indian tourists who are stranded in the country amid the chaos to facilitate their exit. The Indian embassy in Israel and the Representative Office of India in Palestine have issued advisories asking Indian nationals to remain vigilant and contact the offices directly in an emergency case.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," read the advisory. Embassy sources told PTI that they are readily available to all Indian nationals around the clock and have been proactively guiding them.

Israel-Hamas war

The Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military laboured into Monday to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

More than 40 hours after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, Israeli forces were still battling with militants holed up in several locations. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza.

(With inputs from agency)

