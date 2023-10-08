'India will be in danger if BJP comes to power for third time', says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on Image Source : KERALA CMO (X) The Kerala CM said that the PM Modi-led BJP had also realised that a third term for them may not be possible.

Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned that if the BJP comes to power for a third time then India would be in an "insurmountable danger". He further asserted that if happened so, there would be no point in regretting it thereafter. While speaking at an event in the north Kerala district on Sunday, Vijayan said that the PM Modi-led BJP had also realised that a third term for them may not be possible.

Vijayan attacked BJP, RSS and Sangh Parivar

Attacking the BJP-ruled Centre as well as the RSS and Sangh Parivar, Vijayan accused them of trying to destroy the diversity in the country and create a nation based on religion. The Kerala CM claimed that communal clashes were taking place in the country based on cows, the kind of food that should be consumed and by depicting one group of citizens as enemies of the nation.

He contended that everyone, irrespective of his/her religion, caste or creed, is entitled to equal protection of law, but that is being changed in the country. All this has created fear and apprehension among minority communities, the CM claimed while speaking at an event in this north Kerala district.

"India will face an insurmountable danger if..."

"If the BJP comes to power for a third time, the nation will face an insurmountable danger and there would be no point in expressing regret thereafter. "The country has realised this fact and public opinion is that this danger has to be avoided. Therefore, a unified front of secular-minded groups and people has been created with the aim to defeat the BJP and ensuring it does not return to power for a third term," the CM said.

"That realisation has led them to take some dangerous steps as indicated by some recent incidents," the CM said. Vijayan said the recent raids by various central agencies in four opposition-ruled states in the country "show how the BJP is going to respond to the changing circumstances". "More such actions can be expected from them, but it would not be sufficient to change or sway the people's mind. The unified front to defeat the BJP is strong and needs to be strengthened further," he said.

Latest India News