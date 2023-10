Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI Several flights were diverted from Delhi airport to different cities due to bad weather conditions

A total 13 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad between 7 pm to 11 pm yesterday due to weather conditions, said airline sources on Tuesday.

"The diversions happened mostly between 7 pm and 11 pm. The flights were diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Specific details about the flights could not be immediately ascertained," the officials in the know said.

Latest India News