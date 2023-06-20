'You, Home Ministry directly responsible for...': Kejriwal's letter to LG on Delhi killing incidents

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Delhi LG VK Saxena over law and order

Kejriwal writes to Delhi LG: Following four murders in the national capital lately, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal drew Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's 'urgent attention' towards the 'alarming spurt in serious crimes' in the city and appealed to initiate urgent effective steps to 'restore confidence in residents' regarding their security.

Kejriwal said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, which comes under Amit Shah, and the LG are 'directly responsible for maintenance of law and order' in the national capital. He said that the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, which showed Delhi accounting for over 30 per cent of the total crimes in the 19 metropolitan cities, should have 'served as an eye-opener' for both of them, 'but unfortunately that did not happen'.

"I am writing this letter to draw the urgent attention of your goodself towards an alarming spurt in serious crimes in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart-rending fact that four murders have taken place during last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a letter to the LG dated June 19.

"I appeal to your goodself to initiate urgent effective steps to restore the confidence in residents about the security and safety of their lives, since such serious crimes have shaken Delhi," he added.

'Ready to provide all possible cooperation'

The Chief Minister said that he is ready to provide all possible cooperation to ensure the rule of law in the city.

"Though I am of the firm opinion that the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which was made public last year, should have served as an eye-opener for the Ministry of Home Affairs (M1-1A) and the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, both of whom are directly responsible for maintenance of law and order here, but unfortunately that did not happen. According to this NCRB report data, out of the total crimes against women that took place in 19 metropolitan cities in India, Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 per cent of the total crimes," Kejriwal said citing the data.

He cited the 'lack of Delhi Police personnel' in the field and said that due to this, the people are 'forced' to turn to 'private guards' in 'desperate situation' for the safety of their lives and properties.

"I am constrained to state that the kind of urgency required for prevention of crimes in Delhi is completely missing on the part of decision-makers responsible for the maintenance of law and order here," he said.

Kejriwal gives suggestions

The Delhi CM stressed on the 'effective police patrolling' to help improve law and order.

"Need of the hour is to ensure effective Police patrolling particularly during night hours and urgent engagement with the residents of Delhi on how to improve the law and order here," he said.

Kejriwal suggested the Delhi LG to conduct a meeting with his cabinet to have a discussion on the grave situation.

"Police officers may be directed to hold joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors, and RWAs to suggest better ways of reduction in crimes in the national capital," he added.

The Chief Minister also suggested the revival of the Thana-level committees which he said existed till 2013.

"Thana-level committees existed in Delhi till 2013 which provided a platform for active and regular engagement between police, people and elected representatives. These committees may be revived," he said.

Murders in Delhi

Two sisters in the RK Puram area of the national capital were shot dead on June 18 over a money settlement dispute. Five persons were apprehended by the Delhi Police after the incident.

In a separate incident, a Delhi University student was stabbed to death after he objected to the harassment of his girlfriend.

