Delhi's RK Puram murder case: Two more accused arrested, five nabbed so far

Two sisters murder case: Two more persons accused in the murder case of two sisters who were shot dead in the RK Puram area of the national capital were arrested, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Two sisters, identified as Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead yesterday in the Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram by a few assailants over a money settlement issue, following which the police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the main accused and his associates.

The accused persons who were arrested today have been identified as Kishan, and Ganesh Swamy.

With the arrest of the two more accused persons, the police have apprehended five accused so far. The police had nabbed three persons yesterday (June 18) identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev.

"2 more accused, 27-year-old Kishan and 39-year-old Ganesh Swamy have been apprehended. A total of 5 accused have been nabbed so far in connection with the case," Delhi Police said.

'Assailants came for the victim's brother'

Delhi Police in its preliminary investigation said yesterday that the assailants had come after the victim's brother.

"The deceased have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). The assailants came for the victim's brother primarily. Prima facie seems to be a money settlement issue," Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi, said.

Delhi CM slams Centre over the murder

Slamming the Centre over the law and order situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the city would have been the "safest", had the law and order been in the hands of the Delhi government.

“The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people who have to handle the law and order of Delhi, instead of fixing the law and order, are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government. Today, if Delhi's law and order was under the AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

