Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Woman stabs live-in partner in Kishangarh | READ

Delhi crime news: A woman named Baby stabbed her live-in partner Samuel suspecting him of talking to another woman in the early morning hours of Saturday (June 10) in Kishangarh.

The man is admitted to a local hospital and is out of danger.

"The accused woman has been arrested," said Delhi Police officials.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Girl severely injured after jilted lover stabs her 12 times in Bihar's Sitamarhi; accused arrested