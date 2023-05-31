Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar: Girl severely injured after 'jilted lover' stabs her 12 times in Sitamarhi; accused arrested

Sitamarhi crime news: A jilted lover in Bihar's Sitamarhi district stabbed his former girlfriend at least 12 times, a police official said today (May 31), adding that the victim sustained severe injuries and is battling for her life in a hospital.

The accused, Chandan Kumar, has been arrested and confessed to committing the crime on Tuesday (May 30). According to the police, the victim sustained six stab wounds, including one on her chest.

"After committing the crime, the accused was trying to escape but failed. We have arrested him on the charge of attempt to murder. Investigation is underway. We will take strong action against the accused," said Sitamarhi SP Manoj Kumar Tiwari.

What accused said to Sitamarhi Police:

Chandan Kumar confessed to the police that he was in a relationship for five years. But the girl started ignoring him of late and also refused to marry him.

"I got angry and stabbed her multiple times," he said. In her brief statement to the police, the victim acknowledged that she was in a relationship with Chandan but broke it off as her parents were not happy.

"He also uploaded my private video on social media some six months ago. A panchayat also took place and my parents had lodged an FIR in that matter in Bantaha police station as well," she said.

(With IANS inputs)

