Shahbad Dairy chilling murder: Accused Sahil confesses to killing 16-year-old Sakshi | What we know so far

Shahbad Dairy chilling murder: Accused Sahil, who stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi multiple times and bludgeoned her to death on Sunday, has confessed to his crime, sources said. The accused was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accused has also said that he has 'no regrets' over the crime. Police said the girl had 34 wounds on her body.

Surprisingly, none of the bystanders made a PCR call and it was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm. The accused was produced before a court today and was sent to Police custody for 2 days.

According to police, the knife used by Sahil was bought by him around 15 days ago and police are yet to recover it. According to police, since Sahil bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill her already, but he also claimed that he killed the girl in a fit of rage since she had been ignoring him. The police also said that it is investigation the love-jihad angle.

Death penalty

While the parents of 16-year-old Sakshi have demanded the death penalty for the accused, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has also sought death penalty. "I met with the victim's family. Her parents are in a very miserable condition right now. They have only one demand that the accused should be given a death sentence within the next six months. We also have the same demand and we will fight for her (the victim's) justice," says DCW chief Swati Maliwal after meeting with Delhi's Shahbad Dairy murder case victim's family

Compensation

While, BJP MP Hans Raj Hans met the family members of the minor girl and provided financial assistance to them. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at Lt Governor VK Saxena over the murder and alleged that the people of Delhi have "lost faith" in the national capital's law-and-order system. The Delhi government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.