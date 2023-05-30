Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shahabad Murder Case: Man accused of stabbing 16-year-old girl to be produced before Delhi's Rohini court

Delhi's Shahbad dairy murder accused Sahil will be produced before the Rohini court on Tuesday after he purportedly killed his girlfriend in north Delhi's Rohini region on Sunday.

Sahil killed the 16-year-old girl on a busy street. In what appeared to be a rage, he stabbed her 16 times. In a very upsetting film caught on a security camera, Sahil could be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and hitting her with a stone.

According to police on Monday, a preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing of a girl in Shahbad Dairy in northwest Delhi revealed that the suspect was enraged following his breakup with the victim and the fight they had the day before.

They claimed that a call from Sahil, the accused, to his father, traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh, led to his arrest in Bulandshahr.

According to a senior police officer, the accused threatened the victim a few days ago to kill her because he thought the victim was having an affair with her former boyfriend.

"Initial probe also revealed that Sahil had suspicion that she had started talking to her former boyfriend and got into a relationship with him. He had also apparently threatened to kill her," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The girl Sakshi had 34 injury marks all over her body, and her skull had broken. The last post-mortem examination report is anticipated," police said.

"During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spoke to the victim's family, who said she was going around with a boy named Sahil. We reached his place and the boy was found absconding. Technical surveillance was mounted. We questioned his relatives and worked on all technical aspects."

"A phone by his aunt (bua) to his father informing him about Sahil's sudden arrival helped police to nab him from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. His medical examination was conducted and by Monday night, he will reach Delhi, following which police will further interrogate him," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the accused left his phone at home after the incident and boarded a bus to go to his aunt's house in Bulandshahr.

Also Read | 'Love jihad has now rocked Delhi' BJP slams AAP for 'trying to portray' Shahabad Dairy murder as 'ordinary'

Also Read | Delhi Shahabad murder: Girl was stabbed 20 times, had fractured skull, reveals post-mortem report