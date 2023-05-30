Delhi Shahabad murder: CCTV shows accused Sahil Khan moments before he stabbed Sakshi on May 28

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CCTV visuals show accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area, before he murdered the 16-year-old girl, on May 28.

A day after Sahil Khan was arrested for brutally killing his girlfriend Sakshi (16-year-old minor) to death, a CCTV footage has surfaced showing the accused in the Shahabad Dairy area before he committed the crime.

In a CCTV footage shared by ANI, a video shows accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area, before he murdered the 16-year-old girl, on May 28.

The police has showed this CCTV footage to Sahil and he confessed that he is in the video, sources said.

