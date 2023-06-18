Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Student stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus; accused identified

Student stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus; accused identified

As per the preliminary investigation, police said they learnt that there was a fight between the accused and the deceased.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2023 18:58 IST
Student stabbed to death in Delhi University's South
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Student stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus; accused identified

A student was allegedly stabbed to death during a fight here in Delhi University's South Campus, police said on Sunday afternoon.

"A student was stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus. The accused and the victim had come to the college to attend their classes," Delhi police said.

As per the preliminary investigation, police said they learnt that there was a fight between the accused and the deceased.

"The accused has been identified and is being traced. The deceased student's body has been taken into custody," an officer of the Delhi police said."The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

"Further investigation is underway," Delhi Police said.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Two women shot dead in RK Puram over money settlement dispute; Kejriwal slams Centre

ALSO READ | Delhi: Woman stabs her live-in partner in Kishangarh | READ

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Student News

Latest News