Delhi University campus murder: Accused identified in CCTV footage

Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footage in which accused can be seen escaping on two-wheelers.

In the latest development in the Delhi University campus murder case, the police have recovered CCTV footage where the accused can be seen escaping on two-wheelers. A first-year student of Delhi University was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said.

What happened

According to police, 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan was stabbed after he objected to the harassment of his girlfriend. Preliminary investigations revealed that a School of Open Learning student allegedly misbehaved with Chauhan's girlfriend in college around a week ago. When Nikhil Chauhan objected to the harassment, the accused got angry and allegedly decided to take revenge, the police said.

On Sunday, around 12.30 pm, accused Haroon and three of his associates met Chauhan outside Aryabhatta College and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, a senior police officer said. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.