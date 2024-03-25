Holi 2024: Delhi Metro services to start at 2:30 pm today | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Holi 2024: Delhi Metro Services will start at 2:30 pm on Holi (today, March 25) as per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). However, services at non-terminal stations are anticipated to commence much later, as operations will initiate from the terminal stations at 2:30 pm.

"On the day of the Holi festival, on March 25 (Monday), Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

"Metro train services will thus start at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on March 25 and will continue normally thereafter," it further said.

The metro services typically vary slightly depending on the specific line and the day of the week. However, generally, the Delhi Metro operates from around 5:30 am to 11:30 pm. During peak hours, trains usually run at intervals of 2 to 4 minutes, while during off-peak hours, the frequency may be slightly reduced.

Holi 2024

Holi, widely known as the Hindu festival of colours, is a joyful annual celebration at the advent of spring with cultural and religious significance. Typically observed in March in India, Nepal, other South Asian countries and across the diaspora, the festival celebrates love and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation — a time to embrace the positive and let go of negative energy. This year the festival of colours falls on March 25.

For one of Holi’s most well-known traditions, celebrants clad in all white, come out to the street and throw coloured powders at each other, leaving behind a kaleidoscope of pigments and joy. Festivities with music, dancing and food ensue.

The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love.

