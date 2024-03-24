Ram Lalla's glimpse on first Holi after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya temple | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya temple on the occasion of Holi

Holi 2024: The devotees performed prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with great enthusiasm on Sunday (March 24). The atmosphere in the holy town was gripped with the Holi fervour as this was the first festival of colours after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22 this year.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared pictures of the idol of Ramlalla and the devotees at Ram Temple.

Gulal was applied to Ram Lalla’s idol on his cheeks. Offerings were served to the lord by the devotees.

The temple witnessed long queues only to get a glimpse of the deity on the auspicious occasion. The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 24 and 25.

What did Ram Mandir’s chief priest say?

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, said, “This time's Holi is being celebrated in a very grand and divine manner... This year's Holi will be wonderful in itself. Gulal will be applied to Ram Lalla and he will be offered Gujiya, Halwa etc... There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees about Holi this time”.

