Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Ram Lalla's glimpse on first Holi after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya temple | See pics

Ram Lalla's glimpse on first Holi after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya temple | See pics

Beautiful pictures emerged from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as devotees enthusiastically thronged to get a glimpse of their deity at the temple, in first Holi festival after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of January 22 this year.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Ayodhya Published on: March 24, 2024 11:00 IST
Ram Mandir, Ram Mandir Ayodhya, Ram Mandir Holi, Ram Lalla Holi, Holi celebration in Ayodhya, UP
Image Source : ANI Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya temple on the occasion of Holi

Holi 2024: The devotees performed prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with great enthusiasm on Sunday (March 24). The atmosphere in the holy town was gripped with the Holi fervour as this was the first festival of colours after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22 this year.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared pictures of the idol of Ramlalla and the devotees at Ram Temple.

Gulal was applied to Ram Lalla’s idol on his cheeks. Offerings were served to the lord by the devotees.

The temple witnessed long queues only to get a glimpse of the deity on the auspicious occasion. The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 24 and 25.

What did Ram Mandir’s chief priest say?

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, said, “This time's Holi is being celebrated in a very grand and divine manner... This year's Holi will be wonderful in itself. Gulal will be applied to Ram Lalla and he will be offered Gujiya, Halwa etc... There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees about Holi this time”.

ALSO READ | ​Ram Mandir: Streets soak in 'Ram dhun', ‘palki yatra’ for Ram Lalla, how Ayodhya celebrated Jan 22

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement