​Ram Mandir: Streets soak in 'Ram dhun', ‘palki yatra’ for Ram Lalla, how Ayodhya celebrated 'Pran Pratishtha'

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ brought about a plethora of religious fervour to the holy city of Ayodhya where Ram Lalla was consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the much-awaited temple on Monday (January 22). The pious event, marked by emotions and remembrance of history, was welcomed by the locals with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. A bevy of artistes performed folk dances, a 'palki yatra' conducted by a religious troupe from Bhopal. That’s how the people of the town celebrated the historic occasion, which scripted a new history yesterday.

Besides, a band from the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) played tunes of "Ram Aayenge" and "Sare Jehan se Achha" in the streets of Ayodhya to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the temple.

A group of 111 devotees from an old shrine in Bhopal carried out the ‘palki yatra’ from the Baba Nageshwar Nath temple to the Ram Path, passing by the Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya.

“They played cymbals, a big 'nagada', a gong, 'damru' and 'mridangini',” Laksh Soni, a member of the group said, adding that the ‘palki’ picturised a Ram Durbar with wooden idols.

The biting cold could not deter the devotees in Ayodhya from expressing their love and devotion towards Lord Ram who returned to his birthplace after an exile of 500 years. The participated in the festivities amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and devotional songs lauding the deity.

Despite restrictions in place for vehicular and pedestrian movement in the city, a large number of people, including those who came from different cities, lined a section of the Ram Path on both sides, and milled around at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

What the locals said?

Anurag Sharma, hailing from Rajasthan’s Sikar, walked around with a model of the Ram Temple in the streets.

"I brought this with me from my home town. I landed here taking the first inaugural flight to Ayodhya and since then, I have been here, only to be here on this day," he said.

Narayan Kishan Berne from Maharashtra also walked around the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"I had come to Ayodhya in 2011 and taken a pledge that I will travel to Ayodhya if the Ram temple gets built. So, I arrived here a few days ago," he said.

Cut-outs of Lord Ram put on streets

Cut-outs of Lord Ram were put up all along the Ram Path and on the circumference of the roundabout.

A cut-out of the newly-built Ram temple and the deity were installed near the chowk where the Ram Path and the Dharm Path meet.

The 20-member band, belonging to PAC's fourth battalion based in Prayagraj, performed on a walkway along the Dharm Path, the showpiece street of the temple town, now adorned with 40 Surya Stambhs.

The band played five tunes starting with "Raghupati Raghv Raja Ram", "Ram Janaki Baithe Hain Mere Seene Mein", "Kabhi Ram, Kabhi Shyam", "Raam Aayenge" and "Sare Jehan's se Accha".

The magnificent temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style.

Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet and will eventually rise to 161 feet (shikhar). It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

(With PTI inputs)

