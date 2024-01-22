Ram Temple has been built where we had resolved to build it: CM Yogi in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ram Mandir: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (January 22) lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the completion of commitment of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and said that the Ram temple has been constructed at the same spot where resolution was taken to be built. Ram Mandir was inaugurated today with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in the historic event where PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were present.

“Shri Ram Janmabhoomi will possibly be a unique instance in the world whre a majority community of a country had to fight for so long at so many levels to construct the temple of their deity. The soul is happy with the fact that the Ram Temple has been built where we had resolved to build it. We thank PM Modi for the completion of our commitment,” Yogi said while addressing the gathering after the consecration ceremony.

CM Yogi hailed the changes Ayodhya is undergoing under the “double-engine government”, and said that the streets of the holy town will not echo with gunshots and will only be Ramotsav.

Now the streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here. Shri Ram's name 'Sankirtan' will echo in the streets because the establishment of Ram Lalla here is the announcement of Ram Rajya..."