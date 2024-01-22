Ayodhya Temple: 'I apologise to Lord Ram because...', says PM Modi after Pran Pratishtha | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 22) inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said that the construction of the temple is a “symbol of patience, peace and harmony in Indian society” and highlighted that it is not only a moment of victory but also modesty. Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla’s idol was performed by PM Modi today in the presence of saints. The Prime Minister addressed the gathering present on the occasion and hailed the construction of the temple.

Top Quotes of PM Modi in Ayodhya

“This moment for us is not only of victory but also modesty. There was a time when some people used to say that if Ram Mandir is built, there will be arson. Such people could not understand the social emotion of people. The construction of Ram Mandir is a symbol of patience, peace and harmony in Indian society. The construction of the temple is not giving birth to fire, but energy. Ram is not fire, Ram is energy,” PM Modi said.

“Today our Ram has come. After waiting for centuries our Ram has arrived. After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, sacrifices and penance, our Lord Ram has arrived,” he added.

PM thanks Supreme Court for verdict

The Prime Minister also thanked the Supreme Court for delivering justice in its 2019 verdict and recalled the long legal battle fought for the Ram Janmabhoomi.

“Lord Ram is present in the first page of the Indian Constitution. Even after decades of the enforcement of the Constitution, legal battles were fought regarding Lord Ram's existence. I thank the Supreme Court for doing justice. Ram Mandir was built in a legal manner. The sunrise of 22nd January has brought a wonderful glow. January 22, 2024, is not a date written on the calendar. It is the origin of a new time cycle,” he said.

Lord Ram no longer in tent: PM Modi

“Our Ramlala will no longer live in the tent. Our Ramlala will now live in this divine temple. I have firm belief and immense faith that whatever has happened, the devotees of Ram in every corner of the country and the world must be feeling it. This moment is supernatural, this moment is the holiest,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi mentioned the 11-day 'anushthan' and said, "I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is visible everywhere..."

PM apologises to Lord Ram

The Prime Minister apologised to Lord Ram for taking so long for the construction of the temple in his birthplace and hoped that the deity will forgive them today.

"Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today..." he said.

PM Modi on Lord Ram

The Prime Minister detailed on Lord Ram and said that when he is honoured, its effect is for thousands of years.

"This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India...Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India...Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal...When Ram is honoured, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years..." he said.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony that began on January 16 from Saryu River, concluded with the inauguration of the temple. The rituals concluded in presence of various saints and PM Modi in the Garbh Griha.

Celebrations have been taking place in various parts of India ahead of the mega event. Ayodhya, the holy city of Lord Ram, where the grand temple was inaugurated today (January 22), has undergone a paradigm shift fuelled by massive infrastructure growth in the recent past, with Ram temple being at its heart. It was the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the fractious Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue that paved the way for the progress of this pilgrim city which till a few years ago was a sleepy town in Uttar Pradesh.

A new chapter was written on Monday in the history of Ayodhya, also India, as the consecration ceremony took place at the Ram Mandir which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 guests.

(With ANI inputs)