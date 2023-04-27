Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till May 12 in the Excise policy case which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which for the first time named the AAP leader in its chargesheet.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed Sisodia's plea seeking relief, asserting the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy. The federal agency had also said it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to extend the interim bail on medical grounds of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The high court directed Mahendru to surrender before the jail authorities on May 1, and said the practice of granting interim bail cannot be converted into an "evergreening process" or making it a substitute of regular bail.