Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: CBI names Manish Sisodia in charge sheet

Delhi Excise Policy Scam Cas e: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection to the excise policy scam case. Earlier on April 17, a special Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in the alleged excise scam. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has fixed May 12 as the date for arguments on points of cognizance of the chargesheet.

Charge sheet filed in Rouse Avenue Court

CBI in the charge sheet has also named Butchi Babu, Arjun Pandey and Amandeep Dhall along with Sisodia in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The charge sheet has been filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files a chargesheet against Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in connection with the Delhi liquor policy alleged scam.

The chargesheet also names Arjun Pandey and Amandeep Singh Dhall as accused in the chargesheet filed u/s 120B, 201 and 420 of IPC and sections 7, 7A, 8 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act. This is the second chargesheet filed by CBI in the case, reported ANI.

CBI is probing the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy case, for which the central investigation agency arrested former Delhi's deputy CM on February 26. Moreover, the ED is also interrogating Sisodia regarding the money laundering case related to the Excise Policy, claiming that Sisodia is the main conspirator in the corruption.

Sisodia's wife was admitted to a hospital

Sisodia's wife who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder was admitted to a private hospital, the sources informed on Tuesday. She has been admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had visited Sisodia's residence to meet her and assure her of all support after Manish Sisodia was arrested in February.

"Seema Sisodia is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis. Her condition had deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised," a source said.

Seema Sisodia suffering from multiple sclerosis

Kejriwal had earlier said Seema Sisodia "is suffering from a very serious disease". "It is multiple sclerosis in which the brain slowly loses control of the body. She is alone at home. Manish used to take care of her," Kejriwal had said. Kejriwal also had informed that his son was abroad for studies, reported PTI.

