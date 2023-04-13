COVID-19 surge: No severe infection in children due to Omicron variant XBB.1.16, says Delhi Health Minister

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said government is fully prepared to handle the Covid situation.

Delhi COVID-19 surge: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said that there is no indication that the Omicron variant XBB.1.16 is causing severe infection among children. He also assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation in the national capital and is fully prepared to handle the Covid situation.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said, “Commonly, any illness affects the children and elderly. But there is no information coming in from experts that says that the Omicron XBB.1.16 variant infection is more severe among children. “I would advise people with low immunity or those with severe illnesses to avoid crowded places and wear masks. The transmissibility of this variant is high,” he said.

Delhi’s single-day caseload additions on Wednesday breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department. The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Noting that the cases might be rising, Bharadwaj expressed hope that they will plateau soon. “The government is fully prepared. There are adequate number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, ICU beds. By the grace of God, we should not require them. The government is closely monitoring the situation,” he said. Earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said the government is reviewing the situation and guidelines for schools will be issued soon, amid a spurt in the cases.

