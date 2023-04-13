COVID-19 update: India reports over 10,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19 update: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data showed today (April 13).
India had reported around 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday (April 12). The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent.
Active case tally:
The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections. The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.
Delhi AIIMS mask mandate:
In view of the reported increase in the global cases of COVID-19 pandemic and in order to prevent a fresh outbreak of the disease, AIIMS Delhi today (April 13) declared the use of face masks compulsory for all the hospital staff.
"Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequent touched surfaces," reads the hospital advisory.
Delhi Corona cases UPDATE:
Delhi's single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases along with one fatality.
However, the department said coronavirus was not the primary cause of death. Wednesday's cases were the highest since August 19 last year. The city had on August 19 last year recorded 1,417 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease.
With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,17,250. The death toll stands at 26,546, the bulletin stated. The fresh cases emerged out of 4,827 tests conducted the previous day.
Delhi logged 980 Covid cases on Tuesday (April 11), the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, along with two fatalities. Delhi on Monday (April 10) logged 484 single-day COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent along with three deaths.
It recorded 699 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent on Sunday, while four patients had died. The city recorded 535 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent. The national capital logged 733 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|1
|10622
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|207
|39
|2324612
|22
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|66595
|296
|4
|Assam
|2
|738068
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|237
|22
|839256
|35
|12304
|6
|Chandigarh
|214
|32
|98406
|12
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|994
|267
|1163949
|59
|14150
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|1
|11588
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3347
|471
|1987357
|677
|26546
|1
|10
|Goa*
|752
|1
|256509
|120
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|1992
|45
|1272830
|350
|11065
|2
|12
|Haryana
|2427
|278
|1048563
|364
|10719
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1926
|63
|311720
|378
|4227
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|531
|60
|475123
|62
|4788
|15
|Jharkhand
|124
|25
|437305
|2
|5332
|16
|Karnataka
|1498
|74
|4038709
|401
|40332
|17
|Kerala***
|16308
|1802
|6769467
|1613
|71665
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|23
|1
|29257
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|226
|28
|1044450
|24
|10777
|21
|Maharashtra
|5421
|546
|7998400
|560
|148470
|9
|22
|Manipur
|9
|1
|137782
|2
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|10
|5
|95169
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|1
|238243
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|1
|35207
|782
|26
|Odisha
|1102
|200
|1327849
|9206
|27
|Puducherry
|363
|38
|174210
|37
|1977
|28
|Punjab**
|890
|104
|766063
|125
|19300
|29
|Rajasthan
|1245
|282
|1306603
|72
|9671
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|78
|23
|43872
|2
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2489
|188
|3559695
|243
|38053
|1
|32
|Telangana
|209
|13
|838493
|26
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|197
|442140
|7757
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1791
|293
|2106066
|149
|23652
|36
|West Bengal
|371
|31
|2097492
|17
|21533
|Total#
|44998
|4783
|44210127
|5356
|531035
|15
|*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 786 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 902.
|***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.