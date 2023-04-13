Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
  COVID-19 update: India reports over 10,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19 update: India reports over 10,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19 update: The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections. The nationwide COVID recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2023 10:23 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports over 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

COVID-19 update: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data showed today (April 13). 

India had reported around 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday (April 12). The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. 

Active case tally:

The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections. The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country. 

ALSO READ: COVID-19: AIIMS Delhi makes masks mandatory for all hospital staff amid rising cases

Delhi AIIMS mask mandate:

In view of the reported increase in the global cases of COVID-19 pandemic and in order to prevent a fresh outbreak of the disease, AIIMS Delhi today (April 13) declared the use of face masks compulsory for all the hospital staff.

"Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequent touched surfaces," reads the hospital advisory.

Delhi Corona cases UPDATE:

Delhi's single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases along with one fatality.

However, the department said coronavirus was not the primary cause of death. Wednesday's cases were the highest since August 19 last year. The city had on August 19 last year recorded 1,417 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease.

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,17,250. The death toll stands at 26,546, the bulletin stated. The fresh cases emerged out of 4,827 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi logged 980 Covid cases on Tuesday (April 11), the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, along with two fatalities. Delhi on Monday (April 10) logged 484 single-day COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent along with three deaths.

It recorded 699 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent on Sunday, while four patients had died. The city recorded 535 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent. The national capital logged 733 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 10622   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 207 39  2324612 22  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   66595   296  
4 Assam 2   738068   8035  
5 Bihar 237 22  839256 35  12304  
6 Chandigarh 214 32  98406 12  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 994 267  1163949 59  14150  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4  
9 Delhi 3347 471  1987357 677  26546
10 Goa* 752 256509 120  4014  
11 Gujarat 1992 45  1272830 350  11065
12 Haryana 2427 278  1048563 364  10719  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1926 63  311720 378  4227  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 531 60  475123 62  4788  
15 Jharkhand 124 25  437305 5332  
16 Karnataka 1498 74  4038709 401  40332  
17 Kerala*** 16308 1802  6769467 1613  71665
18 Ladakh 23 29257 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 226 28  1044450 24  10777  
21 Maharashtra 5421 546  7998400 560  148470
22 Manipur 9 137782 2149  
23 Meghalaya 10 95169   1625  
24 Mizoram 1   238243   726  
25 Nagaland 3 35207   782  
26 Odisha 1102 200  1327849   9206  
27 Puducherry 363 38  174210 37  1977  
28 Punjab** 890 104  766063 125  19300  
29 Rajasthan 1245 282  1306603 72  9671
30 Sikkim 78 23  43872 500  
31 Tamil Nadu 2489 188  3559695 243  38053
32 Telangana 209 13  838493 26  4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 197   442140   7757  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1791 293  2106066 149  23652  
36 West Bengal 371 31  2097492 17  21533  
Total# 44998 4783  44210127 5356  531035 15 
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 786 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 902.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

