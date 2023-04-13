COVID-19 update: India reports over 10,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports over 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

COVID-19 update: India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data showed today (April 13).

India had reported around 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday (April 12). The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent.

Active case tally:

The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections. The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

Delhi AIIMS mask mandate:

In view of the reported increase in the global cases of COVID-19 pandemic and in order to prevent a fresh outbreak of the disease, AIIMS Delhi today (April 13) declared the use of face masks compulsory for all the hospital staff.

"Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequent touched surfaces," reads the hospital advisory.

Delhi Corona cases UPDATE:

Delhi's single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases along with one fatality.

However, the department said coronavirus was not the primary cause of death. Wednesday's cases were the highest since August 19 last year. The city had on August 19 last year recorded 1,417 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease.

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,17,250. The death toll stands at 26,546, the bulletin stated. The fresh cases emerged out of 4,827 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi logged 980 Covid cases on Tuesday (April 11), the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, along with two fatalities. Delhi on Monday (April 10) logged 484 single-day COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent along with three deaths.

It recorded 699 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent on Sunday, while four patients had died. The city recorded 535 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent. The national capital logged 733 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 1 10622 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 207 39 2324612 22 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 66595 296 4 Assam 2 738068 8035 5 Bihar 237 22 839256 35 12304 6 Chandigarh 214 32 98406 12 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 994 267 1163949 59 14150 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 1 11588 1 4 9 Delhi 3347 471 1987357 677 26546 1 10 Goa* 752 1 256509 120 4014 11 Gujarat 1992 45 1272830 350 11065 2 12 Haryana 2427 278 1048563 364 10719 13 Himachal Pradesh 1926 63 311720 378 4227 14 Jammu and Kashmir 531 60 475123 62 4788 15 Jharkhand 124 25 437305 2 5332 16 Karnataka 1498 74 4038709 401 40332 17 Kerala*** 16308 1802 6769467 1613 71665 1 18 Ladakh 23 1 29257 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 226 28 1044450 24 10777 21 Maharashtra 5421 546 7998400 560 148470 9 22 Manipur 9 1 137782 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 10 5 95169 1625 24 Mizoram 1 238243 726 25 Nagaland 3 1 35207 782 26 Odisha 1102 200 1327849 9206 27 Puducherry 363 38 174210 37 1977 28 Punjab** 890 104 766063 125 19300 29 Rajasthan 1245 282 1306603 72 9671 1 30 Sikkim 78 23 43872 2 500 31 Tamil Nadu 2489 188 3559695 243 38053 1 32 Telangana 209 13 838493 26 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 197 442140 7757 35 Uttar Pradesh 1791 293 2106066 149 23652 36 West Bengal 371 31 2097492 17 21533 Total# 44998 4783 44210127 5356 531035 15 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 786 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 902. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

