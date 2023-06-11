Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lawrence Bishnoi's police custody extended by three days in extortion case

In an extortion case, the Saket Court in Delhi extended Lawrence Bishnoi's police custody remand for three days on Sunday.

The Delhi police crime branch looked for an extension of remand for Lawrence Bishnoi to confront him with one more accused, Akshay alias Balaji, in Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

In this instance, it is alleged that Akshay provided the weaponry and ammunition that were used to fire threats at the victim.

The Delhi Police want to learn more about the accused Kapil and the method by which the accused Lawrence Bishnoi was able to direct the accused Akshay while he was in jail.

After taking into consideration the arguments made by the Investigation Officer (IO), Duty Magistrate MM Himanshu Tanwar extended Lawrence Bishnoi's three-day police custody remand.

A three-day PC remand for the accused Lawrence Bishnoi is granted in light of the submissions in the application that detailed interrogation and confrontation are required for a meaningful conclusion of the investigation. The Duty MM ordered this on June 11.

The court ordered that the accused, Lawrence Bishnoi, be brought before the relevant court or duty magistrate on June 14, 2023.

After nine days of being held in police custody until June 25, the court remanded Sampat Nehra to judicial custody.

Advocate Vishal Chopra appeared on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi and didn't go against the extension of remand.

Following a ten-day remand, the investigation officer (IO) brought Lawrence Bishnoi into custody and requested a four-day extension on the grounds that he would be confronted with Akshay alias Balaji in order to discover the chain of conspiracy in the current case, establish the source of information regarding the complainant, and apprehend other members of the nexus.

The application moved by the IO expressed that Lawrence Bishnoi is expected to be one of the co-blamed, and in particular, Akshay has been arrested in Separate Nagar, Gujarat, in an NDPS case.

According to the Delhi Police, accused Akshay facilitated the stay of accused Hiren and two Child CCLs—Children in Conflict with the Law—who were allegedly involved in the commission of the crime in the present case, in addition to providing arms and ammunition.

The IO added that accused Lawrence Bishnoi instructed accused Akshay to carry out the plan and provide the defendants mentioned above with arms.

Additionally, it was stated that one of the accused, Kapil alias Nandu, is outside of India and that he provided Lawrence Bishnoi with the information necessary to carry out the plan.

According to the Delhi Police, an additional remand is required to gather information about the accused Kapil, and the manner in which the accused Lawrence Bishnoi was able to direct the accused Akshay while he was in jail.

