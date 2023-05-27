Saturday, May 27, 2023
     
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi presented before Saket court

Both Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are seeking custody of the gangster in two separate cases.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: May 27, 2023 14:14 IST
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought to Delhi's Mandoli Prison from a Gujarat jail in the early hours of Thursday was presented before the Saket court on Saturday. Both Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are seeking custody of the gangster in two separate cases. Owing to security reasons, earlier there were speculations that Bishnoi would be presented via video conferencing.

Bishnoi has been lodged in the Mandoli jail due to security reasons. Last month, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) got Bishnoi's custody in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs.

The ATS wanted to question the gangster about his possible links in connection with the seizure 40 kg heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in September last year.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has also arrested an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang after a brief encounter near the Britannia Chowk flyover on Monday. The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu, was at large for three years after jumping interim bail in a murder attempt case in Delhi, they said. 

On May 2, jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison.

