AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj appointed ministers in Delhi govt on advice of CM Kejriwal

Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as ministers in the Delhi cabinet on the advice of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, with effect from the date they are sworn in, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed.

In another development, "The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of Delhi, the resignation of Manish Sisodia, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect," MHA notification said.

President Murmu has also accepted the resignation of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain on the advice of Delhi CM, with immediate effect, MHA said.

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain had resigned as ministers in the Delhi government after their alleged involvment in corruption cases.

Sisodia, who has been named as accused 'number one' in the Delhi liquor policy scam has been lodged in Tihar Jail while Jain has been behind bars for months now in a money laundering case.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday was sent to judicial custody till March 20, while hearing on his bail petition will take place on March 10.

