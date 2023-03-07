'Rahul Gandhi is in grip of Maoist thought process': BJP hits back at Congress leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in London

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for maligning India on foreign soil. Addressing an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank to round off his week-long UK tour, Gandhi had accused the BJP-led Central government over various issues.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statements, the BJP said that the Congress leader is in the 'grip of Maoist thought process' and also called on his party to 'disown' his comments. The BJP also accused Gandhi of maligning India on foreign soil while praising China.

Addressing a press conference BJP's RS Prasad said, "We ask Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge...if you feel that you are an elected president of Congress, do you support this irresponsible and shameful comment of Rahul Gandhi that 'America & Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy'? If you don't support Rahul Gandhi's statement, then disown it," and added, "Sonia Gandhi Ji, BJP will like to urge you to make your stand very clear - where do you stand in the face of this utterly irresponsible statement of your son asking for interference by America & Europe to restore democracy in India?"

Rahul Gandhi had also likened BJP's ideological parent, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist organisation banned in several countries for terror links. Gandi had alleged that various institutions in India are currently under threat and that the RSS has "captured all of India's institutions". Speaking at the London event, Gandhi said the RSS can be called a "secret society" that is built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood.

