Sisodia's PA Devendra Sharma questioned by CBI over purchase of new phones, SIMs while drafting liquor policy

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: As former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been lodged in Tihar jail, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is interrogating former's PA Devendra Sharma in the excise policy scam.

It is alleged that Devendra Sharma had bought mobile phones at his own expense at the behest of Manish Sisodia which were used by him.

The mobile phones with different SIM cards were bought at the behest of Sisodia when the policy was being drafted.

Meanwhile, after the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also entered the investigation and has been allowed to question Sisodia inside Tihar jail for 3 days.

