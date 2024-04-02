How did Arvind Kejriwal spend his first night at Tihar Jail? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Following his remand in judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal found himself spending his first night in Tihar jail. Despite the smaller space, sources within the prison revealed that Kejriwal did not complain and even made provisions to ensure his comfort.

Simple preparations

Before retiring for the night, Kejriwal arranged for essentials on his table, including isabgol (psyllium husk) and toffees. These simple preparations indicate his pragmatic approach to adapting to his new surroundings in Jail Number 2 of Tihar.

Personal care

Kejriwal, known for his health-conscious habits, was observed keeping his sugar sensor and glucometer handy on his bedside table. Additionally, he stocked up on glucose and toffees, demonstrating his proactive approach to managing his health while in custody.

Allowed items

The court granted permission for Kejriwal to bring these personal items to Tihar jail. Furthermore, he was provided with basic amenities such as a table, chair, three books, home-cooked meals, and prescribed medicines for diabetes.

Morning routine

The following day, Kejriwal started his morning early, receiving breakfast and tea at 6:40 am. Plans for the day included an early lunch followed by a return to his cell until 3 pm. ANI quoted sources saying: “After an early lunch, he will have to go back to his cell at noon and have to stay there till 3 pm."

Legal battle continues

Kejriwal’s stint in Tihar comes after the conclusion of his custodial remand by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. The ED has labeled him as the central figure in the liquor scam and accused him of non-cooperation.

Naming others

During the interrogation, Kejriwal reportedly mentioned Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, according to statements made by the law enforcement agency.

Company in jail

Kejriwal joins other AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh in Tihar. Additionally, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is also lodged in the same facility.

